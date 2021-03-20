Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

