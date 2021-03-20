Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

