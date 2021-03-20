Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 79,897 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,085 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,897 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

