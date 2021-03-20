Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$38.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$27.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

