Raymond James Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$7.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE PEY opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.07 and a one year high of C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$934.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at C$759,239.95. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $206,900.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.