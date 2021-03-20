Raymond James Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$7.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.18.
TSE PEY opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.07 and a one year high of C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$934.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.
