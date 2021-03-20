Raymond James Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$10.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

TSE:MEG opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

