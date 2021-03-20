Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $36.51 on Friday. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.
Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.