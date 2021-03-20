Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $36.51 on Friday. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Raven Industries by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

