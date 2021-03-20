Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Sells 997 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TPI Composites stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 138.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 182,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

