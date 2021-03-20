QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.17 million and $127,007.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033733 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

