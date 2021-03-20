QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 81.7% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $324.60 million and $98.41 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QKC is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

