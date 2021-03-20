Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and $79,525.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,382.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.97 or 0.03117013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00345450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.49 or 0.00925328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.99 or 0.00404141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.91 or 0.00365277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00263757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021310 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,543,781 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

