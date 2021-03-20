Quantstamp Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $64.53 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

