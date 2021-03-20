Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys stock opened at $269.00 on Thursday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $153.15 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amedisys by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $80,218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.