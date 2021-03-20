PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $418.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.46), but opened at GBX 397 ($5.19). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.47), with a volume of 21,868 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTC shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

