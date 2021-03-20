Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,300 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

