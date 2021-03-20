Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of GMS worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

