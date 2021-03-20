Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

EGBN opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

