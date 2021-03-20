Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

