Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $11.71 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.74.

NYSE LYB opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.