Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,716 shares of company stock valued at $86,555,109. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

