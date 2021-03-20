Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.