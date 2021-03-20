Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.04 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.59. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

