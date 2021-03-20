Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.