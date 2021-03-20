Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $46.45 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

