Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,763 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

