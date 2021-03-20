Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $477,000 Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.