Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $426,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.90 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

