Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cloudera by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cloudera by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudera by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cloudera by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,892 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

