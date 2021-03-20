Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 13,697 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

