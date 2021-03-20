Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $463,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.