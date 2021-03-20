Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $334,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000.

EFR stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

