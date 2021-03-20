Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2,494.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

