Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $437,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 329.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.01 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

