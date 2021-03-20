Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 585.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,637 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.63 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

