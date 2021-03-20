ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,795 National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

