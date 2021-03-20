ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MBIA by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $539.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

