ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIA opened at $6.39 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

