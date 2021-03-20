ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Atlantic Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

