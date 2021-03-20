ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RPC by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,100. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

