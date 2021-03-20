ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,936 OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,768 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OCX. Benchmark upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $323.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

