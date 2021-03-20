Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 8% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $13.24 or 0.00022385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $81.06 million and $5.44 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

