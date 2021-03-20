PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

