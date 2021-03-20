PRiVCY Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,367.56 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $49,367.56 and $25.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 169.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

