Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Premier Oil stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.