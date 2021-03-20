Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PFBC stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

