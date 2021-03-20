Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,963. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,884,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

