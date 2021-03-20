PPL (NYSE:PPL) Trading Up 6%

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.69. 14,784,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 4,755,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

