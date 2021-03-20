Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

POSH stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

