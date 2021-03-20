Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

POOL stock opened at $340.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.57. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

