Pmeer Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Day (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.00453729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00066185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00137869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.69 or 0.00668373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00075459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

